Breast Cancer Warrior Hina Khan Reveals Diagnosis Of Mucositis Amid Chemotherapy

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan, currently undergoing chemotherapy for Stage 3 Breast Cancer, has recently shared that she has been diagnosed with Mucositis. The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday evening to update her 20.3 million followers, writing, “Another Side Effect of Chemotherapy is MUCOSITIS…”

In her post, Khan reached out to her fans for support, saying, “Although I am following the doctor’s advice to treat it, if any of you have been through it or know of any useful remedies, please suggest them. It’s really hard when you can’t eat. Your help would be greatly appreciated.”

Her heartfelt plea was met with an outpouring of support from her followers. Comments included advice like, “My mom went through this; we used mouth paint and made her drink coconut water twice a day. Wish you a speedy recovery,” and encouraging messages such as, “Prayers with you.”

What Is Mucositis?

Mucositis is a common side effect of cancer treatments like radiation and chemotherapy. It leads to inflammation and soreness in the lining of the mouth and digestive tract, which can make eating and talking uncomfortable.

More About Hina Khan

Hina Khan has gained prominence in the television industry with her roles in popular shows like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’. She has also appeared on ‘Bigg Boss S11’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’.

On June 28, Khan publicly revealed her diagnosis of Stage 3 Breast Cancer and has since been sharing her journey with her fans.

On the work front, she recently made her Punjabi film debut with ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’, starring alongside Gippy Grewal, and her next project is the film ‘Country of the Blind’.