Ankita Lokhande

Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande shares mushy pics with beau Vicky Jain!

Ahead of Ankita Lokhande's marriage with beau Vicky Jain, the bride-to-be has now shared a mushy post on her social media account. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande is all set to marry her longtime beau Vicky Jain before the year ends and her pre-wedding festivities have already begun. 

Recently, the actress shared a series of mushy pictures on her social media where she can be seen deeply in love while posing with her boyfriend Vicky.

 

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Bas yu hi.”

In the pictures, Ankita can be seen wearing a maroon colour designer saree while Vicky opted for a black suit. 

Earlier to this, Ankita shared a post on Instagram where she shared pictures from her pre-wedding festivities, where she was seen in a Maharashtrian attire. She opted for a pink and green saree with green bangles, while Vicky was seen in a white kurta-pyjama set. 

 

The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress was also seen donning a mundavalya, an accessory worn in Maharashtrian weddings. Ankita and Vicky were blissfully laughing and posing for pictures with much fervour. 

For the unversed, Ankita and Vicky have been together for more than 3 years now, and never miss a chance to woo their fans with their adorable posts.
Vicky Jain has always stood like a rock through Ankita’s thick and thin.

Ankita shot to fame through her popular TV show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ which also starred her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also worked in shows including- ‘Ek Thhi Naayka’ and ‘Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ to name a few. 

She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and was later seen in a supporting role in ‘Baaghi 3’.

 

Tags:
Ankita Lokhandebeau Vicky Jainmushy postbride-to-beMaharashtrian weddingpre-wedding festivitiesPavitra Rishta actressSushant Singh Rajput
