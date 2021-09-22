Britney Spears overwhelmed as her sons become 'independent little men'

New Delhi: As Britney Spears' sons turned a year older last week, the pop star penned a heartfelt note as a tribute to her boys who are "unfortunately" growing up.

Britney shares sons Jayden James, who turned 15 on September 12, and Sean Preston, who turned 16 on September 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Britney shared a graphic of a quote that read, "There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and a son."

"My boys' birthdays were last week ... and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things... I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men," she began in her post.

Spears went on to say that she and her sons, "had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes" to mark the occasion.

"It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing," she remarked of how much her sons have grown throughout the years.

"They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days my babies in a suit !!! It's crazy !!! And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome," she added.

While Spears told her followers "there's a lot I can't share with you all because my kids are very private which I love," the singer did say that "they are both extremely talented and I'm so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life !!!"

"And if they're reading this ... which I'm pretty sure they're not ... I love you two little devils so much !!!" she signed off.

Meanwhile, the pop star recently got engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Britney and Sam got engaged on September 12, just days after the 'Toxic' singer's father, Jamie, filed a petition to end the conservatorship that has ruled her life for 13 years.

The songstress deactivated her Instagram account after announcing her engagement news. A source close to her told People magazine that she "is taking a break, as many celebrities do."

"It was her decision, and nothing else should be read into it. She is in a great place, legally and personally," the source added.

She returned to Instagram following a weekend gateway to Palm Springs where she celebrated her engagement with Sam.

The 39-year-old singer was previously married to Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004, and backup dancer Kevin from 2004 to 2007.