Britney Spears reassures fans 'all is well' in latest post

Washington DC: American singer-songwriter Britney Spears broke silence on her mental well-being and reassured fans that everything is okay as she continues to seek treatment.

The 37-year-old singer posted her video along with a lengthy caption on her Instagram handle.

In the short clip, the singer said, "Hi guys, just checking in with all of you that are concerned about me. All is well, my family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety, so I just needed time to deal, but don`t worry, I`ll be back very soon."

The `Piece of Me` singer went into further detail about her current situation in the caption. She wrote, "I wanted to say hi because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!!" Wow!!! There`s rumours, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that`s happening is just making it harder for me,".

Spears then went on to slam her former manager Sam Lutfi for allegedly sending 'fake emails'.

"Don`t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago... I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address," she continued. "My situation is unique, but I promise I`m doing what`s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you," she concluded.

Fans of Spears have questioned the singer`s ongoing treatment and some even gathered on Monday night in Los Angeles outside West Hollywood City Hall demanding her release from a mental health facility, reported People. The singer`s Instagram post comes a day after the hashtag, #FreeBritney, took the social media by storm.

Fans concerned about the singer`s well-being used the hashtag on Twitter (making it a trend, too), especially after Spears checked into a mental health facility to help cope with her father, Jamie Spears` illness, reported E! News. Last Sunday, the `Lucky` star was seen hanging out with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

A source told E! News of their outing, "She had a small smile and just looked chill, like she got to get away from things for a little while and enjoyed a normal day with her boyfriend."

In November 2018, the singer`s father Jamie Spears became seriously ill after his colon spontaneously ruptured. Jamie`s hospitalization and subsequent surgeries took an emotional toll on his daughter, according to the Spears family insider, who recently told People that she "was absolutely devastated and out-of-mind worried" when he first entered the hospital.

Late last year, the singer was gearing up for a return to the Las Vegas with her `Britney: Domination` concert, following her wildly successful Vegas show `Britney: Piece of Me`.However, in January, Spears announced that she was taking an indefinite break from work to support her father.