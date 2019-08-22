Bruna Abdullah is preggers and her latest baby bump pics are adorable!

New Delhi: The Brazilian model turned B-Town star Bruna Abdullah and her Scottish husband Allan Frase are expecting their first child together. The very much preggers Bruna has that pregnancy glow working its magic on her as her latest set of pictures prove.

The stunning model-actress took to Instagram and shared her pictures flaunting her baby bump. She wrote in the caption: “#Babybumpdate One thing I totally adore today is how beautiful this baby bump looks & feels in these comfy and beautiful styles by @clovia_fashions !!! Thank you so so much for sending me these! Really love you guys! Thanks for being my second skin. #38weeks.”

Bruna looks adorable with that baby bump. In 2018, Allan proposed to her while they were out enjoying their vacay together and the video of his proposal went viral on the internet.

The couple got married this year in summer and shared the pictures on social media to let the world know. It was a family affair and kept away the hustle-bustle of limelight.

On the work front, Bruna was first seen in an item song 'Reham Kare' in Bollywood movie 'Cash'. Then she was seen in 'Grand Masti' and in filmmaker Punit Malhotra's 'I Hate Luv Storys'.

She then went on to star in 2012 Tamil movie Billa II. Most of her dance numbers became chartbusters. Her popular dance track 'Subha Hone Na De' in Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's 'Desi Boyz' got her instant fame. Mika Singh crooned the peppy number.

She was seen Salman Khan's 'Jai Ho' and did a special cameo in 'Mastizaade'.