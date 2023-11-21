New Delhi: In a break from the lights and cameras, popular actor Triptii Dimri, known for her roles in "Bulbul" and "Qala," took some time off in Bhopal. The city, where Triptii is currently working on a new project, saw the actor exploring its local charm during her day off.

Triptii opted for a peaceful boat ride on Upper Lake, enjoying Bhopal's natural beauty. Later, she wandered through the lively streets, delighting in the diverse flavors of Bhopal's street food.

This laid-back day off gives us a glimpse into Triptii Dimri's connection with Bhopal beyond the movie sets. While fans eagerly await details of her upcoming project, this local adventure reveals a different side of the actor, blending seamlessly with the essence of Bhopal.

On the film front, Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri along with Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk will soon be seen in a romantic-comedy, which is reportedly titled 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam'. The team, along with director Anand Tiwari and other celebs assembled under one roof for the wrap-up party in Mumbai. The film is slated for release on August 25, 2023.

Triptii had earlier acted in Netflix's 'Bulbbul' (2020), which was backed by Karnesh under his banner. She recently starred in 'Qala' which was also produced under Clean Slate Filmz, and even received praise from Anushka. Both Tripti and Karnesh have been linked to each other several times in the past. However, none of them ever confirmed their relationship with each other.

Triptii will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.