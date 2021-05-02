Camila Cabello urges all to donate for India amid COVID-19 second wave

Los Angeles: International pop star Camila Cabello has urged everyone to help India by making donations to help the country amid the devastating second wave of COVID-19. Cabello posted a video message on Instagram early on Sunday morning according to India time.

In the video, she says: "Hey guys! India is facing a devastating second wave of Covid. There have been 18 million cases reported and the healthcare system simply does not have enough resources to care for everybody. They need protective equipment, oxygen, and medicine to save lives."

For caption, Cabello wrote: "India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID infections and needs resources and support to help save lives. If you can, please help @jayshetty and @radhidevlukia raise $1M for @give_india and their generous sponsor @indiaspora will match it! Every dollar will be doubled so we can try our best to make a difference!"

India on Sunday recorded 3,92,488 new Covid-19 cases and 3,689 fatalities, the highest daily death toll due to infections, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,95,57,457, the highest since the pandemic started in 2020, with 33,49,644 active cases and 2,15,542 deaths so far.