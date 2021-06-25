हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Preity Zinta

Can you guess what Preity Zinta, Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were up to in this throwback pic?

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta recently shared an unseen picture of her with Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from her first world tour and asked fans to caption it.

File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, in a throwback Thursday mood, shared an unseen picture of her with Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from her first world tour on her Instagram on Thursday night. The glamorous picture takes us back decades when our favourite stars were in their prime - at the epitome of youth. The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actress, in the caption, of the photo asked fans to guess what the trio was doing as she can't remember it herself!

She wrote, "This is such a funny throwback photo. My first world tour & it was everything I imagined and a whole lot more. I wish I could explain what we are doing here but maybe - You guys can express it better by giving it a caption. Let’s see how creative can you get."

Check out the throwback picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

 

Actress Preity Zinta is currently living in Los Angeles with her husband Gene Goodenough and has been keeping her fans updated through social media. 

She is best known for her performances in films such as ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Sangharsh’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Kya Kehna’, ‘Farz and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’. She was last seen in the 2018 film ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’ after which she has been on a break and has spent her time during the COVID-19 pandemic in Los Angeles with husband Gene Goodenough.

