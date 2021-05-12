Can you recognise Kapil Sharma in this 23-year-old pic from college? Comedian just dropped a major throwback memory!

New Delhi: Kapil Sharma needs no introduction today, but it wasn't like this 23 years back! The ace comedian, who often shares little trivia or rare photos from the past on his social media, decided to surprise his fans with another treasure of a memory.

Kapil Sharma took to Instagram and shared an old picture of him from college days where he can be seen posing with two of his colleagues after his play Azaadi was staged.

In the caption, Kapil wrote: Just found this 23 years old pic,it was just after finishing the performance of our play #Azaadi” in the youth festival of shri “guru Nanak dev university”.I removed my beard n clicked a photo with my colleagues, clicking a photo was such a luxury in those days that I didn’t even realize gum is still there on my face missing those days , pockets were always empty but smile was always there, jus thought to share with u guys. Hope u all r well n safe #staysafe #stayhome #old #memories #college #hinducollegeamritsar #gurunanakdevuniversity #gndu #gnduamritsar

After his initial struggle, Kapil Sharma has reached on top of his career. With his excellent comic-timing and stand-up act, the multi-talented star has won a million hearts.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows around.

Kapil Sharma went on paternity leave after being blessed with a second child on February 1, 2021. Kapil and wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby boy and shared the good news with fans on social media.

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12, 2018. The duo has a daughter named Anayra and a baby boy together.