The Kapil Sharma Show actress Sumona Chakravarti's pics with a mystery man breaks internet!

New Delhi: The Kapil Sharma Show actress Sumona Chakravarti took some time off and headed to the beautiful Andaman islands for unwinding. The stunning Sumona dropped a few jaw-dropping pictures from her vacay too but it was her photo with a mystery man which broke the internet.

Well, before you jump the gun, the mystery guy is a friend of Sumona Chakravarti, whom she met at Havelock Island by chance and it turned out to be a pleasant surprise. The guy is named Mohit Midha, who is a wildlife and travel buff, as his own Instagram bio reads.

Take a look at the pictures which went viral after posted by Mohit on Instagram:

Sumona became a household name after she played Kapil Sharma's wife in hit comedy show 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'. Her on-screen banter with Kapil is loved by the audiences and they continued to work together in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as well.

The actress was first seen in Balaji Telefilms' hit 2011 show 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain'. Before that, she even acted in Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala's 'Mann' as a child artist. She has starred in several Bollywood movie such as Ranbir Kapoor's 'Barfi!' and Salman Khan's 'Kick' to name a few.

Sumona's fun banter with Kapil Sharma is adored by fans!