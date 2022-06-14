Mumbai: TV actress Chhavi Mittal, who was diagnosed with breast cancer and recently underwent surgery for the same, shared a picture where she can be seen proudly flaunting her scar. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a set of four pictures where she is wearing an open back yellow coloured gown. In the first picture, she is flaunting her scar post the surgery with her back facing the camera.

She also shared a small note in the caption, "Scars. You can see the ones on the body.. but you'll never see the ones etched on the bearer's soul. Yesterday when I found the courage to flaunt this scar there were some who flinched at the sight of it. I say, if the mere sight of it makes you flinch, imagine what I felt when it was given to me!"

She further mentioned in her note, "But in my opinion, a man is not a complete man if he has the nerve to look down and admire a woman's assets but is not brave enough to appreciate the effort she went through to save those assets. Some have also asked me if I'll remove these scars with a laser or some such and I say never!"

She concludes her post by saying that she is proud to be a cancer survivor having come out bravely by defeating the illness, "They remind me of the fight I fought and the victory I achieved. Why would I ever want to hide these battle scars! That would be tampering with evidence! Proud to be a #cancersurvivor."