हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cannes 2022

Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari is epitome of grace in off-white Sabyasachi saree

Aditi Rao Hydari made her Cannes Film Festival this year. The 35-year-old actor opted for a Sabyasachi ensemble, she was spotted donning an ivory organza saree, pairing it up with an emerald-diamond choker. 

Cannes 2022: Aditi Rao Hydari is epitome of grace in off-white Sabyasachi saree
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari marked her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. One of her graceful looks from the festival is out. Designer Sabyasachi unveiled her new look from the prestigious event on his Instagram handle, he shared a few glimpses of her.

The 35-year-old actor opted for a Sabyasachi ensemble, she was spotted donning an ivory organza saree, pairing it up with an emerald-diamond choker. 

Her red lips and basic makeup look complimented the entire look.

Apart from Aditi, actor Deepika Padukone will also attend Cannes 2022 as a jury member.

This year's Cannes Film Festival will take place between May 17 to May 26 and the organisers will be axing COVID-19 curbs ahead of its 75th edition. 

They won't be testing attendees, as it did last year, and will not institute a mask mandate. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Cannes 2022Aditi Rao HydariSabyasachiDeepika PadukoneCannes Film Festival
Next
Story

Seema Khan drops surname on Instagram amid divorce rumours with Sohail Khan

Must Watch

PT4M8S

Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders in court