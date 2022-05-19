Cannes: The wait is finally over! Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan`s first look from Cannes 2022 has been unveiled. Fans must say thanks to American actor Eva Longoria for giving us a brief glimpse of Aishwarya`s look.

Taking to Instagram Story, Eva dropped a video in which she is seen sharing smiles with our Bollywood diva.For her first appearance at the festival, Aishwarya chose to wear a pink blazer with matching trousers.She elevated her look with a pair of pink heels. As for her glam game, she opted for minimal makeup with her hair open.

On the other hand, Eva is seen wearing a green corset top with matching pants.

"With my favourite person of all time," Eva captioned the clip.

Later, Aishwarya also shared photos of her outfit on her Instagram account.

Aishwarya has been a regular attendee at the Cannes Film Festival for years now. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya are also currently at the French Riviera.