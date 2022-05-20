Cannes: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who is one of the jury members at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, opted for a chic red gown on the third day of the event. The `Padmaavat` actor took to her Instagram handle and posted stories showcasing her look. Deepika`s blazing red Louis Vuitton dress featured a plunging neckline, which she paired with a diamond neckpiece, red lipstick, dollops of mascara and a tied-up hairdo.

Earlier on Day 2, during the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes 2022 on Wednesday, the actor had donned a formal black outfit. There she spoke about how Indian cinema has come a long way.

"I feel we have a long way to go as a country, I feel really proud to be here as an Indian and to be representing the country. But when we look back at 75 Years of Cannes, I have said earlier also that there have been only a handful of Indian films, and Indian talent that have been able to make it and I feel like collectively as a nation today we have it," she said.

On the festival`s opening day Deepika had worn a shimmery-golden black Sabyasachi saree.