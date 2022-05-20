हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Cannes 2022, Day 3: Deepika Padukone looks red hot in blazing LV dress with a plunging neckline!

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone wore a red Louis Vuitton dress featuring a plunging neckline, which she paired with a diamond neckpiece, red lipstick, dollops of mascara and a tied-up hairdo.

Cannes 2022, Day 3: Deepika Padukone looks red hot in blazing LV dress with a plunging neckline!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Cannes: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who is one of the jury members at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, opted for a chic red gown on the third day of the event. The `Padmaavat` actor took to her Instagram handle and posted stories showcasing her look. Deepika`s blazing red Louis Vuitton dress featured a plunging neckline, which she paired with a diamond neckpiece, red lipstick, dollops of mascara and a tied-up hairdo.

Earlier on Day 2, during the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes 2022 on Wednesday, the actor had donned a formal black outfit. There she spoke about how Indian cinema has come a long way.

"I feel we have a long way to go as a country, I feel really proud to be here as an Indian and to be representing the country. But when we look back at 75 Years of Cannes, I have said earlier also that there have been only a handful of Indian films, and Indian talent that have been able to make it and I feel like collectively as a nation today we have it," she said.

On the festival`s opening day Deepika had worn a shimmery-golden black Sabyasachi saree.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Deepika PadukoneCannes 2022CannesDeepika Padukone Cannes lookLouis Vuitton dress
Next
Story

Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai picks Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's creation for second red carpet look!

Must Watch

PT3M30S

Namaste India: CBI raids Lalu-Rabri's house