Cardi B

Cardi B buys toys worth $5K for poor kids

Cardi also hired a rental truck and called on some aides to help load the toys and ship them off to children.

Los Angeles: Rapper Cardi B gave needy children an early Christmas by giving them a "truck full of" toys and gifts.

According to tmz.com, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker visited a store in Miami on December 20 and bought over $5,000 worth of goodies, including games, dolls, and play things, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Earlier this month, Cardi played Santa to an orphanage in Lagos, Nigeria on December 7 when she dropped off supplies and hung out with the kids looking for homes.

Prior to her performance at the Livespot X Festival, she spread a little cheer, handing out gifts, water and food, and chatting to orphanage staff.

"Gotta thank the ladies and the gentlemen that nurtured these kids that need just a little bit of more love and protection and gear them up for a better place, destiny and future. People like YALL MATTER!" Cardi captioned a photo on Instagram.

 

 

