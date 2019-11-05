close

Cardi B

Cardi B warns little girls not to smoke to look cool

Los Angeles: Rapper Cardi B recently shared her throwback pictures, issuing a warning to little girls not to smoke cigarettes to look cool.

The pictures she shared were of herself at the age of 15, where she can be seen trying to impress seniors in high school, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"15 year old Cardi ...Dear little girls don't smoke cigarettes or weed trying to look cool for the seniors cause you really gonna grow up and see how dumb you look doing it.

"Seriously though what was I thinking? Anyways naaa my mustache was too much," she wrote,

One of the images showed the teenager Cardi lighting up a cigarette while holding a bag.

Cardi also shared photos from her days as a stripper, before she launched her rap career.

On the work front, she will be seen acting in "Fast & Furious 9", which brings back Vin Diesel as franchise mainstay Dominic Toretto.

 

