हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TM Krishna

Carnatic singer TM Krishna files petition against IT rules 2021, says it imposes 'chilling effect on free speech'

TM Krishna, musician and Carnatic singer, has filed a petition to challenge the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code 2021 arguing that the new law breaches freedom of expression and privacy.

Carnatic singer TM Krishna files petition against IT rules 2021, says it imposes &#039;chilling effect on free speech&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram/TM Krishna

New Delhi: TM Krishna, musician and Carnatic singer, has filed a petition to challenge the validity of the newly-implemented digital media guidelines - the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules of 2021.

Following this, the Madras High Court issued a notice to the Centre as reported by Live Law.

Through his lawyer, TM Krishna argued that the new laws breach freedom of expression and privacy which, he states, are basic rights of every citizen.

According to the Live Law report, here's what he wrote in his affidavit, "I submit the impugned rules offend my rights as an artist and a cultural commentator by both imposing a chilling effect on free speech and impinging on my right to privacy."

"For me, privacy, like music, is an experience. When I think of privacy, I think of life, intimacy, discovery, security, happiness, lack of fear and freedom to create. I think of liberty, dignity and choice, as facets inherent in me, not just as an artist but as a human being", he further wrote.

The new rules, announced on February 25, require large social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to follow additional due diligence, including the appointment of a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer.

Non-compliance with rules would result in these social media companies losing the intermediary status that provides them exemptions and certain immunity from liabilities for any third-party information and data hosted by them. In other words, they could be liable for criminal action in case of complaints.

TM Krishna is a renowned Carnatic vocalist, writer, activist, and recipent of the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TM KrishnaT.M. KrishnaNew IT rulesIT Rules 2021TwitterFacebookInstagramSocial mediadigital rules 2021Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics CodeCarnatic singer
Next
Story

Danish Sait aka Mr. Nags weds Anya Rangaswami in intimate ceremony, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma send congratulations

Must Watch

PT1M40S

Breaking News: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar shares video of Chandannagar violence