CBI may summon Rhea Chakraborty tomorrow in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, call for questioning

MUMBAI: The CBI team probing Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case may issue a summon to actress Rhea Chakraborty and call her for questioning in connection with the case.

An agency source also said the CBI may also ask for the call detail records of Sushant, Rhea and others.

Sources said that while carrying on questioning of Sushant's flatmate and personal staff, CBI found some 'inconsistencies' in their statements. Sources added that Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, his cook Neeraj and helper Dipesh Sawant were also being questioned, as CBI found some stark differences and inconsistencies in their statements.

The CBI has questioned Pithani thrice earlier and Neeraj thrice since Thursday after the team arrived in Mumbai from Delhi, as it seeks to ascertain what really happened between June 8 to June 14, when his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty left for her house and who all visited his flat.

Meanwhile, a team of forensic doctors arrived at the IAF-DRDO guesthouse in Santacruz area, to discuss the details of August 22 findings from the late actor's flat and the doctors of Cooper hospital where his post-mortem was conducted on June 15, agency sources said.

It also wants to find who all Sushant spoke to in absence of Rhea and how he was behaving when his sister stayed with him till June 12.

The CBI team went to the Water Stone resort where Sushant had spent two months as the agency tried to determine how Sushant was behaving when he was staying there.