CBI quizzes Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj; asks about Rhea Chakraborty's equation with actor

MUMBAI: After the Supreme Court nod, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday (August 21) started its probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in the city as it collected relevant documents and reports from the Mumbai police, officials said.

A special investigation team of the CBI, consisting of officers, other personnel and also forensic experts, on Friday grilled Sushant's cook Neeraj Singh at the DRDO and IAF guest house where the officials are staying.

A vehicle, in which the cook was seen sitting next to a CBI official, was spotted entering the guest house complex. The probe team will record statements of people connected with the case, sources said.

Here are some of the questions CBI put before the staff:

What happened on June 14? How was Sushant Singh Rajput's mood that day?

How was Sushant's mood on June 13, a day before he was found dead at his residence?

Did Sushant have dinner on June 13?

What did Sushant do on 14 June morning?

Who was present at actor's Bandra residence at the time of his suicide?

Who all lived with Sushant and for how long?

When did you come to know that no sound is coming from inside Sushant's room?

How was Sushant's door opened and who called the keymaker?

Who managed to take care of the house?

How long had Rhea Chakraborty been living with Sushant in the house?

Did Rhea and Sushant ever get into a fight?

When Rhea left the house on June 8, what all things did she take with her? Did she take away any important documents with her?

Did you come down to meet Rhea while she was leaving the house? Did someone came to meet her at that time or did leave with someone?

When did Sushant get into depression? Who gave him food and his medicines?

Who did Sushant spend his maximum time with?

How was Sushant's mood after June 8?

Did Sushant's sister come to his residence after Rhea left and how long did she stay?

Who brought down Sushant's body from the ceiling fan; and at behest of whom?

Do you think Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide and what could be the reason?

According to reports, Sushant's cook Neeraj spent the entire night in the DRDO guest house where he was questioned about the case. Neeraj was brought to the guest house on Friday by the CBI team for questioning.

Another team of the CBI, led by a superintendent-rank officer Nupur Prasad, spent around 10.30 hrs at Bandra police station, where an ADR (accidental death report) was registered after the alleged suicide by the actor. The team collected case diary of the ADR and other important documents related to the investigation of the case, which included autopsy and forensic reports. The CBI team also met DCP Abhishek Trimukhe, who was heading the Mumbai police probe team.

Today, a CBI team can go to Sushant's Mont Blanc flat and recreate the death scene. The process can take at least 4 to 5 hours.

The second team of CBI is likely to visit a team of doctors at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital who performed post-mortem on Sushant. During this time, members of the forensic team from Delhi will also be present.

The third team of CBI is expected to interrogate Deepesh Sawant, keymaker who broke open Sushant's door and Rajat Mewati today.