Celebrity costume designer Talwinder Singh works in accordance with celebrity demand and choice

New Delhi: Celebrity Costume designing and styling is something that requires skills and patience as every celebrity has a peculiar style. Making them agree to wear the designer clothes according to their own choice with a blend of stylish creativity is really a tough job says Celebrity Costume Designer and stylist Talwinder Singh.

Singh who hails from Ludhiana Punjab was always having a keen interest in designing and styling. With strong dedication and passion towards his interest, he is every day touching new heights by working with renowned celebrities both from Pollywood and Bollywood Industry.



Singh says, love for fashion runs in my nerves and the designer or stylist has to be very particular about every minute detail a celeb wants and these are the things that give me thrills and keep a new challenge in front of me and this is what makes me perform my job much better.

After working with many renowned names in the industry, working with Gurneet Dosanjh is something which cannot be explained as I have been working with him for long. Giving the details about the project, Singh added with Gurneet I have worked in his tracks like Allah Maaf Kare, Lathe Di Chadar and many more. And now doing the styling and designing part for upcoming movie Pinky Moge Wali 2.



Singh further added the main success a designer gets when his work is appreciated and noticed. Despite working with many stars till now I love to explore more so that I can come with some unique concepts which can click in people's mind. Understanding the celeb choice and then working on it is the real work. No designer can force a celeb to wear the choice of the designer rather designer has to go according to the wearer's choice. Singh has come up with his own brand Trend Setter in Ludhiana and will soon pitch other cities also.

