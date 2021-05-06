Celebrity nutrition consultant Natasha Kanade’s 'Transform With Natasha' is the ultimate platform for customized modern diet programs for all age groups

A Clinical and Sports Nutrition Consultant & Lifestyle Coach brings about a wave in the traditional diet programs. Their programs are the modern-day go-to solution for any health-related issues. It caters to the increasing need for tailored feasible diet plans that not only helps you lose weight and tone your body but also works on improving your health and overall fitness levels. It is significant to understand what works the best for you and then follow any particular program.

Celebrity nutrition consultant and lifestyle coach Natasha Kanade's centre – www.transformwithnatasha.com, is a one-stop health & weight-loss center for the ones who have always wanted to bring a change in their physique. It is an online-based platform that inspires people of all age groups to not just work on their health and fitness but also a complete lifestyle transformation with a modern touch.

The programs categorized on the online portal are diversified for people of different categories:

1) Millennial diet program - These diets are fun and easy to follow. It encourages you to enjoy your social and busy life, but at the same time, gives a smart diet plan for making healthy substitution to lose weight and become healthy. You get a multi-cuisine restaurant guide along with your diet plan that enables you to enjoy your diet even on the weekends. Natasha’s approach towards a healthy lifestyle is different as she believes in practical diets that you can easily sustain.

2) Working professional’s diet program – Hassle-free diets that save your kitchen time and gives you a smart plan that enables you to follow the diet plan on the go. You can be travelling, visiting sites conducting meetings or be indulged in any professional work, still, you can manage following the simple diet plans that come with the pocket-friendly restaurant guide & travel guide. This kind of program is far suitable for the ones who move from one place to another for their work commitments.

3) Mother & Child Nutrition programs - A healthy diet is complementary both for the mother and her child. There are time-saving diets that come with healthy recipes for both of them. The diet plan under this program not only helps the mother to lose weight but the meal provides all the essential nutrients needed for the growth and recovery of the child. Every mother wants the best for her child and there’s nothing better than the cost-effective and time-effective meals that promote good health of the mother as well as her child.

4) Fitness Enthusiasts - For all the fitness freaks out there. These are the programs customized depending on your activity levels, type of exercise or sports and goals designed in a hassle-free

and smart pattern for maximum recovery and progress. To ensure you reach your goals, this type of program has got the added benefit where you enjoy the process too.

Besides this, Natasha’s social media platforms and online portal Transformwithnatasha, encourages people to work on their health in simple layman's terms and gives several health advice daily. A Travel-guide, Restaurant-guide, Eat-smart –guide comes as an accessory with the programs. That means you can travel, go out to restaurants and still manage to eat healthily and stay fit.

The programs primary focus is to work on the 5 Key to a healthy life –

1) Healthy diet

2) Exercises

3) Adequate water intake

4) Good sleep

5) Stress management.

Moreover, her programs differ from person to person and customize each diet plan after understanding a person’s eating pattern, sleeping time, working hours, religious preference and medical history. This enables a person to follow the program religiously and sustain the diet plan for a long time, thus embracing the much-needed transformation.

Apart from this, Natasha had a personal encounter with an auto-immune disorder called Alopecia. Overcoming the disorder, she then walked on the path of health and fitness as she swears by the fact that it can reverse major health issues. Working on her overall body transformation, Natasha has indeed brought a terrific change in her lifestyle.

While working on improving herself, Natasha’s experience with her health has helped her to understand her body patterns in a better way. Today the lifestyle coach very well understands a person’s struggles, and she makes it a point to ensure that her programs will always be a guide to all her clients for a lifetime.

