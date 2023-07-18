Celina Jaitly Recalls Being Criticised In The Film Industry, Says 'Either I Was Too White Or Not Tall'

New Delhi: Actor Celina Jaitly has come a long way in her career. Her first tryst with success happened when she won the title of Femina Miss India in 2001. She later became the fourth runner-up at the Miss Universe 2001. However, her journey has not been an easy one, it has been full of challenges.

Celina recently took to Instagram and recalled facing constant criticism and rejection. "I entered the fashion industry at a very young age (15) after being scouted at an army party. The struggles that one went through in a new and upcoming fashion industry in a not-so-open-minded Kolkata were not easy, plus the pressure of studies & competitive exams made my entire teenage a journey of hard work and toil. I also suffered from severe acne and very severe endometriosis and had to be hospitalised almost every month during my Menstruation due to severe dysmenorrhea and blood loss so it was an incredibly intense life for a child who had many dreams and aspirations. While others would enjoy weekends I would take up shoot and ramp show offers in Kolkata and work for meagre amounts of monies," she wrote.

She also spoke about how she was criticised for being "too white."



"Many a time I wouldn’t even end up getting paid for my hard work and unauthorised use of images due to lack of industry regulations. Then there was the constant criticism and rejection either I was too white, too thin, not tall enough or too tall etc. For many years I had to hear many derogatory things about all the things that made me unique and go on despite that. For a child in her teens it was truly overwhelming hence the journey to the crown was a very intense one," she added.

Towards the end of the note, she said beauty is a "powerful tool of persuasion," and added that she is thankful for the opportunity to represent the country on various platforms - as an actor, brand ambassador and activist.

"Crowns... after all are not made of sparkling stones, they are made of sheer determination, strength, dedication, devotion, struggle and immense courage too. Beauty is a 'Powerful Tool of Persuasion' & I am so thankful for having the opportunity to represent my country on various platforms as an actor, brand ambassador UN equality champion and activist. Having said that: Being beautiful is not being “born beautiful” It is striving, lifelong to live & achieve your maximum potential as a human being. #celinajaitly #missuniverse," she concluded.

Celina made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Janasheen', which also starred the late Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen Khan. She also appeared in films like 'No Entry', 'Apna Sapna Money Money' and 'Golmaal Returns'.