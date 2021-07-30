Celina Jaitly recalls being tremendously trolled for 'neglecting' her child, pens strong message on motherhood!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly recently took to her Instagram to share a 9-year-old throwback picture featuring her twins as babies and penned a heartfelt caption with the post. In her vulnerable note, the actress opened up about the time she had gotten trolled for 'neglecting' her kid in the picture. In the picture, clicked for Stardust magazine, she is seen wearing a light blue swimsuit, cradling one of her sons in her arms while her second baby is placed beside her on the couch.

The actress recalls that she never understood why she was trolled for the picture. At the time, some people had interpreted her baby lying freely next to her as a child neglect situation. However, she explained that wasn't the case at all. She revealed that she felt compelled to share her story now as the picture evoked strong memories of the backlash she received.

She wrote, " @facebook brought up this picture from @stardustmagazineindia edition 9 years ago and along with it a lot of memories. At that time while I thought I was sharing one of the most blessed times of my life, I was surprised to be trolled tremendously on social media (for child neglect & impossible body) published in the magazine by then editor @ramkamalmukherjee."

"In reality me & my 1 month old twins were actually enjoying a very rare, cool but sunny day by our poolside in Dubai, I was still recovering from my C- section twin childbirth & the babies were kicking about their legs feeling free during one of the hottest months of Dubai. I never understood why I was trolled. If you are overweight they troll you, if you look great they troll you, how your baby kicks about freely was termed as child neglect, without ever giving a break to the mother who is constantly judged. Why must anyone even feel entitled to guess reasons behind every thing someone like me does which is not according to their preconceived notions," she added.

"I took great care of myself during pregnancy as I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes, hence in order to protect my babies I followed a very strict diet & exercise routine under doctors supervision. This in turn lead to me being healthier then ever before post the birth of my 1st set of twins. Why was I being judged ?? The twin who is on the mat (@winstonjhaag ) the doctors suspected dysplasia of the hip in twins (a condition which happens in multiple births), hence we always looked for opportunities to let him freely kick to keep an eye on the condition, however I was immensely harassed for apparently “neglecting” him by putting him next to me on the mat.

Before we jump to conclusions about someone please do remember a picture may be perfect but behind it sometimes are stories of many imperfections and challenges overcome with great tenacity. At that time I didn’t want to distract myself away from the joy of my first motherhood but the evoking of that memory today told me to definitely share this story. I wish people would understand that there’s no way to be a perfect mother & a million ways to be a good one," she concluded.

Check out her strong post:

The actress got married to Austrian hotelier Peter Haag on 23 July 2011. The duo was blessed with twin boys in March 2012. In 2017, Celina gave birth to another set of twin boys, however, the couple lost one of them to a heart defect.

Celina made her acting debut with Janasheen in 2003. She's popularly known for her roles in No Entry, Tom, Dick, and Harry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Red: The Dark Side, Shakalaka Boom Boom, with Bobby Deol, Upen Patel and Kangana Ranaut. She has also featured in the Rohit Shetty comedy Golmaal Returns in 2008.