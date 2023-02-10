topStoriesenglish2571960
'Chak De! India' Actress Tanya Abrol Gets Married, Check Out Pics

From Vidya Malavade to Shilpa Shukla and Chitrashi Rawat, the Chak De girls marked their presence at Tanya`s wedding festivities.

Feb 10, 2023
  • Tanya, who was featured in `Chak De! India`, married her boyfriend Aashish Verma on Thursday. It was a reunion for Chak De India girls at Tanya`s marriage.
  • From Vidya Malavade to Shilpa Shukla and Chitrashi Rawat, the Chak De girls marked their presence at Tanya`s wedding festivities.

'Chak De! India' Actress Tanya Abrol Gets Married, Check Out Pics

New Delhi: It`s raining weddings in Bollywood. After Sidharth-Kiara, actress Tanya Abrol is the latest celebrity to get married. Tanya, who was featured in `Chak De! India`, married her boyfriend Aashish Verma on Thursday. It was a reunion for Chak De India girls at Tanya`s marriage.

From Vidya Malavade to Shilpa Shukla and Chitrashi Rawat, the Chak De girls marked their presence at Tanya`s wedding festivities.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik also marked their presence. Taking to Instagram, Abhinav dropped a few images with Tanya and penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, "We have spent seasons under the same sun, you are younger but sensible and i am more fun. The highs and lows the journey flows.. you been a sister a friend a support @tanyaabrol so happy to see you as a bride and that glow."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For her wedding, Tanya dressed up in pink lehenga and paired it with a green blouse. She opted for a statement neckpiece, traditional chooda and kalire.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Recently, Tanya`s Chak De India co-star Chitrashi also got married. Her wedding also saw the reunion of Chak De India actresses.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Besides playing Balbir Kaur in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De India, Tanya Abrol has been a part of projects like Best Of Luck Nikki and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui among others.

