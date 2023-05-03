topStoriesenglish2602458
Chatrapathi: Karan Singh Chhabra Shares Shooting Experience, Says 'Was Excited And Under Pressure'

'Chatrapathi' is a 2023 upcoming Indian Hindi-language action film directed by VV Vinayak and produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Limited.

 

New Dehi: Actor Karan Singh Chhabra is playing a significant role in upcoming pan-India release 'Chatrapathi'. Having paved a successful spree in the entertainment as an actor, Karan is embarking on a new journey in his career with his crucial role as a villain in 'Chatrapathi'. This has indeed been a special moment for the actor that is nothing less than a moment to relish for him.

While sharing his experience of working on such a big project, Karan said, "When I first got to know that Rajamouli Sir's name is associated with this Project and a filmmaker like VV Vinayak, who has given superhits in south, is making it I was delighted." 

Ahead of this, the actor shared his experience of shooting for the film, saying, "While shooting in Hyderabad. Many Senior actors told me that this is not a normal Villain, this is a dream role for any actor as there is so much to do and in 2005 Telugu actor with screen name 'Shafi' had set such a benchmark with this role, I was excited and of course under some pressure at the same time."

Karan further concluded saying, "Overall, I still get goosebumps when I recall the 35 day shooting experience in different locations of our country."

As the trailer of Chatrapathi has recently been released, it would be interesting to see Karan stepping into this new character.

 

