Cheapest stunt: Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Aarti Bajaj on Payal Ghosh's #MeToo allegations against him

New Delhi: Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Aarti Bajaj has come out in support of the filmmaker, who has been accused of sexual harassment by actress Payal Ghosh. Aarti took to Instagram and posted a note for Anurag and described the #MeToo allegations against him as the "cheapest stunt".

"First wife here... You are a rockstar, Anurag Kashyap. Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them. I see it first hand with our daughter. There is no integrity left and the world is full of losers and no brains baying for blood of anyone who has a voice," read an excerpt from Aarti's post.

"If everybody spends the energy which they use in hating others constructively this world will be a better place. Cheapest stunt I have seen till now. First it made me angry then I laughed so hard as it cannot come more framed than this. I am sorry that you have to go through this. That's the level of them. You stay HIGH and keep using your voice. We love you," she further stated.

Take a look at Aarti Bajaj's post here. Anurag Kashyap too shared it on his Instagram stories.

Aarti and Anurag got divorced in 2019. They have a daughter named Aaliyah Kashyap.

Meanwhile, the controversy sparked off on Saturday after Payal Ghosh tweeted against Anurag Kashyap. She also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet, requesting him to take action against the filmmaker.

"Anurag Kashyap has forced himself on me and extremely badly. PMO India, Narendra Modi, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help," she wrote.

Post the allegations, Anurag Kashyap responded on Twitter in which he denied the allegations, claiming that they were "baseless". He also released a statement denying the #MeToo accusations levied against him, terming it "completely false, malicious and dishonest".