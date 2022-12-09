Check out 5 jaw-dropping style statements made by Birthday boy Dino Morea

New Delhi: When we talk about Dino Morea we think of the utterly charming and talented actor who has given us phenomenal performances throughout his career. But what we also admire about the artist is his fashion sense. Let's take a look at 5 times Dino Morea has left us awestruck with his great fashion sense.

Take notes as Dino Morea shows us how to rock the formally casual look. He wears classic black pants with a white shirt and he puts on a dark green jacket to complete the look. That's not all as he also sports a pair of sneakers. We could definitely get behind this look.

It's really hard to get over this absolutely drool-worthy look of Dino Morea. In this picture, he has left nothing to the imagination as he just wears a checkered jacket. He paired this with simple black pants and accessorized it with a belt and a black neckpiece.

You can never go wrong with red and black. Here to capture our hearts Dino Morea is dressed up in a red suit that he pairs with a black coat. He has his hair up in a man-bun which completes the whole look.

Dino Morea looks dreamy as ever in this pastel green blazer and floral shirt, The picture of his reflection with the greenery in the background surely adds to the mystifying aura of his picture. We can't help but be awestruck by this look.



As we talk about Dino Morea's Fashion sense, we cannot go without mentioning this look. He rocks the coordinated outfit as he sports the black and white striped look. He has paired it with a scarf which elevates the oomph factor of this outfit. The casual yet classy outfit is something that we live for.

This was just a small peek into Dino Morea's awe-spiring looks. We hope he blesses our feeds with more such dreamy and suave looks.