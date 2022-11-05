topStoriesenglish
Check out what the reality show on SRK and his family will be named!

  • Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan has dominated the film industry for more than 30 years.
  • He climbed the ladder of success each year, giving one blockbuster after another and while he is considered to be one of the most hardworking actors in the industry, he is also known as the most intelligent one out of the lot!
New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan has dominated the film industry for more than 30 years. He climbed the ladder of success each year, giving one blockbuster after another and while he is considered to be one of the most hardworking actors in the industry, he is also known as the most intelligent one out of the lot!

Apart from charming the audience with his charisma on-screen, SRK is known to come up with the funniest one-liners! On Saturday, SRK got back to his witty form by striking up a conversation with his fans on Twitter. He conducted the #AskSRK session during which a fan asked him whether he will ever make a reality show like `Keeping up with the Kardashians`.

SRK replied saying that his family is quite private and wouldn`t be up for such a show. The fan also asked him if there was a show based on his family, what would it be called and SRK replied by saying "Khandaan I guess!"

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand`s upcoming action thriller film `Pathaan` alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani`s upcoming film `Dunki` alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee`s upcoming action thriller film `Jawan` opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, in his kitty.

