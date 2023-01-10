Chhatriwali actor Sumeet Vyas shares his first experience of buying a condom, says 'why are we Indians so shy?'

Mumbai: Actor Sumeet Vyas who is gearing up for his upcoming social comedy film Chhatriwali shared his first experience of buying a condom during the trailer launch of the movie. At the trailer launch of `Chhatriwali,` Sumeet Vyas shared his first experience with buying a condom.

He mentioned, "In our country, sex is prevalent but sex education isn't. Yaar, why are we Indians so shy or hesitant when it comes to buying condoms? It's like we are still living in the era where sex was depicted by two flowers coming closer. I remember when I had to buy a condom as a young guy I used to go to a pharmacy three lanes away from my home in fact I should have been appreciated about the fact that I was responsible. We need to work on normalising the entire concept of Safe sex. And, if we do that, it shall also help us in creating a better society by helping individuals engaged in sex trade as well. I feel it's important for all age groups to understand the benefits of having safe sex and implement the same."

Sumeet is already garnering praise for his character, Rishi Kalra, in the trailer of `Chhatriwali.`Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar`, `Chhatriwali` aims to drive home a strong social message on the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex.

A slice-of-life film set in Haryana, `Chhatriwali` is headlined by Rakul who plays the quality control head in a condom factory.Though she is shy and embarrassed about her job initially, she soon realises the importance of safe sex and then takes it upon herself to destigmatise the conversation around sex education. Without being too preachy, the film sets the tone and delivers the message with humour and sensitivity while ensuring that the narrative is entertaining and family-friendly.

Talking about the film Rakul Preet Singh said, "I am so glad that finally the day is here when my fans get to catch a glimpse of this special character and film that I have been working on. Chhatriwali was that dream project where it checked all the boxes and now with the trailer out, I hope that our hard work pays off as this film deserves special attention and credit. In today`s patriarchal society, every household needs a Sanya who holds the courage to single-handedly fight against all odds, traditions, social norms, and barriers. I hope this character inspires others to find their voice and speak up against unsafe sex and the many health implications of not using protection."

She added, "India`s youth make up for majority of the population and educating them on safe sex and sex education is the need of the hour, so I am glad that Chhatriwali is catering to them and everyone else in a progressive and entertaining manner. I have respect and only respect for the incredible team behind this extraordinary project".

Director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar said, "While researching for Chhatriwali, I happened to visit few rural parts in India and spoke to students and villagers over there. I saw a taboo around the word `sex` and the judgemental attitude of society as well as the pharmacists. But what was more interesting and alarming was that even the urban population had the same issue barring some pockets in metros. The dire need to normalise this conversation were the driving forces behind the making of this film. I am glad that I got the support from RSVP and ZEE5 to make and market Chhatriwali which is entertaining and educating in equal parts. And now that the trailer is out, we are excited to see audience`s reaction to the film".