Chiranjeevi's Niece Niharika Konidela, Husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda Announce Divorce

Hyderabad: Chiranjeevi's niece and actor Niharika Konidela on Wednesday announced the news of her separation from her husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. Taking to Instagram, Niharika shared a post that read, "Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways and ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move on. Thank you to my family and friends who have been pillars of support. I request some privacy for us to navigate this new normal in private. Thank you for understanding."

Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya Jonnalagadda Announce Divorce

Niharika Konidela who is the daughter of actor-producer Nagendra Babu and the sister of Varun Tej tied the knot with Chaitanyan in presence of family members including Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, among others in December 2020 in Udaipur. Niharika began her career as a TV presenter before venturing into acting with Oka Manasu (2016), starring Naga Shourya. Niharika's other films include Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, Happy Wedding, Suryakantham, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Chaitanya, on the other hand, is an IT professional and the son of a Guntur Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao.

Reportedly, the rumours of their split first appeared a few months ago, when Niharika attended her brother Varun Tej's engagement, Chaitanya was not present, which fuelled divorce speculations earlier this year.