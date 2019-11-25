Chitrangada Singh is all praise for Dallas-based choreographers

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chitrangada Singh

Actress Chitrangada Singh was impressed on watching the performances of choreographers Erem Khan and Sudeesh Nair at a fashion event in Texas a few days ago.

Austin (Texas): Actress Chitrangada Singh was impressed on watching the performances of choreographers Erem Khan and Sudeesh Nair at a fashion event in Texas a few days ago.

The choreographers performed Chitrangadha's dance number, "Aao raja", from the film "Gabbar Is Back".

Chitrangada complimented them, saying: "Great energy! and I have never seen this kind of outstanding performance ever. Best of luck for future."

Erem Khan and Sudeesh Nair are the creative directors at Stage Skuare Entertainment, a bollywood dance company based in Dallas.

