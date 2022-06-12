हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chitrangada Singh

Chitrangada Singh treats fans with BOLD photos, stuns in black bodycon dress

The 'Desi Boyz' actor took to her Instagram and treated her fans with stunning yet bold pictures.Chitrangada looked stunning in her pictures as she was seen wearing a shimmery-bodycon black dress with long-cape sleeves. 

Chitrangada Singh treats fans with BOLD photos, stuns in black bodycon dress
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Chitrangada Singh never disappoints fans with her fashion statements. The actor, recently posted a series of pictures, on Friday, on her social media account.

The 'Desi Boyz' actor took to her Instagram and treated her fans with stunning yet bold pictures.Chitrangada looked stunning in her pictures as she was seen wearing a shimmery-bodycon black dress with long-cape sleeves. Flaunting her plunging neckline in a black gown, the actor gives major fashion goals to her fans.

The actor aced the look by posing elegantly and with her killing smile. For makeup, the actor wore a subtle- glam look with nude-glossy lips. She opted for minimal statement jewellery pieces.The outfit that Chitrangda carried beautifully in the pictures, is by Fashion designer, Neetu Rohra.

Since her debut in Bollywood in 2005 with Sudhir Mishra's 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi' film from then on Chitranga has been in the spotlight for her roles and fashion sense. 

On the work front, Chitrangda is busy with her upcoming film, Pawan Kripalani directorial alongside actors Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan.

