Choreographer Melvin Louis donates hair for cancer patients, shares emotional note on social media

Mumbai: Choreographer and social media influencer Melvin Louis created a buzz online after he posted about his hair donation. The dancer took to his Instagram to share a picture of his long hair cut into a ponytail along with an emotional note opening up about his experience for hair donation.

Melvin Louis always donned shoulder-length long hair as his style statement, however, when he was made aware of the hair donations to make wigs for cancer patients, the actor set on an aim to grow his hair long enough to donate.

Through the course of eight years, Melvin grew his hair without undergoing any chemical treatment to keep them natural and healthy.

The young choreographer was inspired by his friends' nieces who at the ages of just 12 and 8 donated their hair for cancer patients. Just like he was inspired by someone around him, Melvin Louis decided to use his social media to create an influence over his fans and followers to create awareness for the cancer patients.

Opening about why he made the decision Melvin Louis said, "We often tend to take the little things we are blessed with for granted. I always had long healthy hair and I never really bothered to think about how lucky I was or even think about the ones who lose their hair owing to the tedious process of chemotherapy. It was only until I came across the young friends of ny niece, who donated their hair, I had a sudden reality check. As humans, it is our responsibility to help fellow beings and that is when I decided to grow my hair long enough to donate for cancer patients."

Sharing his experience about the same, Melvin said, "It has been a long journey of eight years, where I continued to work towards my goal, devoid of any distractions. I always ensured to keep my hair free off any chemical treatments in order to meet the criteria for the donation's requirements. It is an extremely rewarding experience to be able to help someone, our little efforts could bring in so much happiness inti someone else's lives. We have the ability to spread joy in not just our lives but be a part of other's happiness and I see no reason in not taking the opportunity to do so."