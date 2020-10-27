हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nora Fatehi

Choreographer Terence Lewis's dance video with Nora Fatehi on 'Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai' goes viral - Watch

Choreographer Terence Lewis's dance video with Nora Fatehi on 'Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai' goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Ace Choreographer Terence Lewis and Nora Fatehi's romantic dance on 'Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai' from Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's blockbuster 'Hum Apke Hain Koun' has gone viral. 

Nora recently graced the dance reality show where Terence is one of the judges along with Malaika Arora and choreographer Geeta Kapoor. While promoting her latest track, Nora and Terence's dance on this 90s track has made fans go gaga on social media. 

Several fan clubs posted the dance video online. The chemistry between the two looks palpable. Take a look:

Nora Fatehi can be seen blushing all this while. 

For the uninitiated, Nora filled in for Malaika during latter's COVID-19 battle and became one of the judges on the dance reality show. 

On the work front, Nora recently featured in a fresh single titled 'Nach Meri Rani' with Punjabi heartthrob Guru Randhawa.

 

