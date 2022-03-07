Choreographer Tushar Kalia gets engaged to ladylove Triveni Barman

NEW DELHI: Renowned choreographer Tushar Kalia is on cloud nine as he got engaged to his ladylove Triveni Barman.

On Monday, Tushar took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans and followers.

"She said YES @trivenibarman ...Couldn't have asked for anything else on my birthday. Best gift ever #love #gratitude," he wrote.

Tushar dropped the update by treating his fans with an adorable picture with Triveni.

In the image, the couple can be seen hugging each other with a beautiful scenic sunset in the background.

As soon as Tushar announced his engagement, social media users including members from the entertainment industry flooded the comment section with best wishes.

"Happy Birthday and congrats," actor Madhuri Dixit Nene commented.

"Heartiest congratulations," actor Mouni Roy wrote.

Tushar is best known for judging 'Dance Deewane' along with Madhuri Dixit Nene. He has also choreographed songs for several movies like 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Ok Jaanu', and 'Half Girlfriend'.