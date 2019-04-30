close

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth thanks fans for love for '...Endgame'

As "Avengers: Endgame", the final chapter from the "Avengers" franchise broke all records globally by raking in $1.2 billion in its first weekend, actor Chris Hemsworth who stars as Thor in the film, thanked fans across the world for making it a success.

Hemsworth took to his Instagram on Tuesday morning to share a video, wherein he said: "Huge weekend at the box office. Historical moment. 'Avengers: Endgame' had the biggest opening of all time in cinematic history across the globe. Fast becoming the biggest film of all time and it is all thanks to you guys... None of this is possible without your support. 

"Whether you love these characters from the comic books written many years ago or right through the last 10 years with these 22 films, your love have brought these characters to life and your responsibility for its success."

"Avengers: Endgame", directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Brie Larson.

In addition to China, where it is already the number four title of all time, the film scored the highest opening weekend in 43 markets including India, UK/Ireland, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and France.

 

Tags:
Chris HemsworthAvengers: EndgameJoe RussoAnthony Russo
