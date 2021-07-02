हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt dances to 'Tan tana tan' with Varun Dhawan

Chris Pratt was chatting up Varun to promote his upcoming film "The Tomorrow War", which is slated for an OTT release on July 2.

Chris Pratt dances to &#039;Tan tana tan&#039; with Varun Dhawan

Mumbai: Hollywood star Chris Pratt took his Indian fans by surprise when he broke into a dance on "Tan tana tan" from "Judwaa 2" with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan during a video chat. Varun shared the over eight-minute reel on Thursday giving a dose of entertainment to followers on social media.

Pratt was chatting up Varun to promote his upcoming film "The Tomorrow War", which is slated for an OTT release on July 2.

The Hollywood actor also talked about his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger and other things regarding his career and acting journey.

"The Tomorrow War" is a sci-fi action drama starring Chris Pratt, who has also executive-produced the film. The film imagines a scenario where people from the future arrive and request people of the present to help them save the world of tomorrow from destruction.

The Chris McKay directorial promises heavy-duty CGI-ridden action and also features Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers in pivotal roles.

 

