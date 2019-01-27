हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt wants lots of kids

Los Angeles: Actor Chris Pratt says he wants a lot of children.

He recently announced his engagement to girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger. And the "Guardians Of The Galaxy" star said that he can see lots of children on the horizon once the couple exchange vows, reports etonline.com.

"The future? Oh. Lots of kids," Pratt said, adding: "Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life." 

"I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think (I want to spend) just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets," he added. 

Pratt announced his engagement to Schwarzenegger on January 13, six months after they were first spotted together on a date. 

The actor is already a father to six-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with former wife Anna Faris.

On the film front, Pratt will soon be seen in "The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part". Warner Bros. Pictures will release the film in India on February 8. 

Chris PrattKatherine SchwarzeneggerGuardians of the Galaxy
