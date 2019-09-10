Chrissy Teigen's Twitter war with Trump is witty and wild

Los Angeles: Now that US President Donald Trump has cancelled his talks with the Taliban, it seems like he has some time for a quick Twitter war with model Chrissy Teigen.

He started it, actually. He called her John Legend's "filthy mouthed wife" on Twitter, over her rant on criminal justice reform. She decided to give him back, never mind he is the Prez.

Here's what Trump tweeted: "When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would have never gone for it. [Barack] Obama couldn't even come close. A man named Van Jones, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I signed it into law, no one else did & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring musician John Legend and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking about how great it is - but I didn't see them around when we needed help getting it passed."

Which brought out Twitter fighter in Chrissy of course, according to a report in "hollywoodlife.com". She went full steam with the colourful lingo, so what he is POTUS.

"Lol what a p***y a** b***. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president," wrote Chrissy.

Wait, Chrissy wasn't done yet. She then posted a pic of herself with daughter Luna, and wrote: "Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the p***y a** b**** president had his 9th meltdown of the day."

Need we tell you #PresidentP***yA**B**** has been trending on twitter everywhere? We think the best part is yet to come. Watch this space.