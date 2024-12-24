Christmas 2024: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra; Here’s How Stars Are Celebrating The Festival

Mumbai: As the festive spirit of Christmas takes over, Bollywood stars are celebrating the season with their families and friends in their unique style. From cozy gatherings to stylish celebrations, here’s how your favourite celebrities are ringing in the holiday season.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood’s power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted attending a Christmas party hosted by their close friend Aarti Shetty ahead of Christmas Eve. The duo, who always make headlines for their chemistry, looked effortlessly stylish as they posed for the paparazzi. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over their adorable bond, with many praising their minimal yet elegant festive look.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating Christmas overseas with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. The global icon shared glimpses of their celebration on Instagram, showcasing a picture-perfect family moment. From a beautifully decorated Christmas tree to matching festive outfits, the Jonas family’s holiday vibes left fans in awe. Priyanka captioned the post, "Home".

Bipasha Basu and Daughter Devi

New mom Bipasha Basu melted hearts by sharing adorable pictures of her daughter Devi. The duo wore matching red outfits, radiating festive charm. Bipasha also shared a heartfelt post expressing her joy at celebrating Christmas as a family of three. "It is the most wonderful time of the year #christmas2024" she wrote. Every year other celebrities too celebrate the festival in style, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The royal couple host a Christmas dinner at their Mumbai residence with close friends and family, including their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

While Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal keep it intimate, spending the evening at home with a cozy dinner and festive decorations.