हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Cinematographer PC Sreeram rejects film which has Kangana Ranaut in lead

PC Sreeram has not mentioned the name of the film which stars Kangana Ranaut. His tweet garnered mixed responses from social media users.

Cinematographer PC Sreeram rejects film which has Kangana Ranaut in lead

Mumbai: Cinematographer PC Sreeram on Tuesday revealed he has rejected a film that features actress Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

"Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead. Deep down I felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding. Some times its only abt what feels right. Wishing them all the best," Sreeram tweeted:

Sreeram has not mentioned the name of the film.

His tweet garnered mixed responses from social media users.

"Stay strong and tall sir. Social distancing with Kangana is better for ur heath. no point in working with negative, venomous person," a user tweeted.

Another user wrote: "Good... the entire industry should take a stand against her vileness."

There were negative comments, too.

"A very bad and unprofessional decision," a user commented.

"Sir, In this case you will have to quit working in any Bollywood movies since it's against public's collective ideology," another user slammed his decision.

Kangana Ranaut, who has been openly accusing Bollywood of nepotism and favouritism towards star kids for a while now, recently said 99 per cent of the industry was addicted to drugs. She also said the current Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra has turned Mumbai into Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and compared their rule to Taliban. She has been provided Y security ahead of her return to Mumbai on September 9 from hometown Manali.

Tags:
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut filmPC Sreeram
Next
Story

DNA Exclusive: Unseen videos reveal Sushant Singh Rajput's state of mind
  • 42,80,422Confirmed
  • 72,775Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M41S

Sushant unseen video : Unseen video of Sushant Singh and Rhea Chakraborty