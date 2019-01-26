हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coleen Rooney

Coleen Rooney avoids injury in car crash

The accident happened close to Coleen's home which she shares with Wayne and their four sons, reports thesun.co.uk.

Coleen Rooney avoids injury in car crash
Photo courtesy: Instagram

TV presenter-designer Coleen Rooney, who is married to footballer Wayne Rooney, escaped "without a scrape" after being involved in a car crash here.

The accident happened close to Coleen's home which she shares with Wayne and their four sons, reports thesun.co.uk.

According to the report, Coleen is safe and has escaped injury.

"Coleen ended up having a bad smash when she was driving the family car. Luckily Coleen escaped without a scrape on her but the motor was a mess.

"Obviously she was shaken up at the time but Coleen was just thankful no one was hurt," the publication quoted a source saying.

Tags:
Coleen RooneyWayne RooneyColeen Rooney car crashColeen Rooney road mishap
Next
Story

Fish oil may not improve asthma symptoms: Study

Must Watch

Jammu & Kashmir: Stone pelters target school bus in Ganbderbal district