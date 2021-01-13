Comedian Daniel Fernandes issues apology after backlash over jokes on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

New Delhi: Stand-up comedian Daniel Fernandes came under fire after he posted an act on late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the video, shared on the internet on Monday (January 11), the comic talked about the media's obsession with the actor’s death and arrest of his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case related to his death. The comic issued an apology on Tuesday (January 12).

Soon after he faced backlash, Daniel apologised via an Instagram post. He wrote, “My recent stand-up video appears to have offended a lot of fans of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, many of who have pointed out an apology is in order and I agree!”

“As a comedian, my only intention is always only to entertain you and make you laugh, but sometimes in that endeavour, it is possible that I might evoke an unfavourable response. That being said, I would like to address my mistake. Towards the end of this bit, I said that Rhea has been acquitted of her charges. That is factually incorrect. She has been released on bail. For some weird reason, I used the word 'acquitted' by mistake in the Pune show. It is definitely not how I have written or performed it elsewhere. I take that back and apologize to anyone whose feelings may have been hurt,” he added.

“I stand by everything else I said,” Daniel signed off.

This is what the comic posted:

After the video went viral, Sushant’s “fans” had created a furore on social media demanding to report the video.

This is how some of the users reacted to Daniel’s apology:

Ohhh the man who made fun of our Sushant. And putted Stand Up comedy "Sushant Singh Rajput " This man Daniel Fernandes had apolized. Did he really feeling sorry.Did this man deleted this video from his YouTube.And Apolized in Instagram#PrioritizeSSRJustice pic.twitter.com/noBUITnfyo — Navya (@NavyaMukhi2) January 12, 2021

I am NOT accepting this clever apology by Daniel Fernandes, because...

1. You don't speak ill about a dead person who can't defend himself.

2. You don't target a family who are in the dark about how they lost a loved one.

3. You can't berate people for not writing correct English pic.twitter.com/wC3LCocXBj — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) January 12, 2021

So now #DanielFernandes wants to get viral on the name of SSR. #PrioritizeSSRJustice — Soulhealer (@myownhealer) January 12, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020 at his Mumbai residence. Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case in early September and released a month later. Besides NCB, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also investigating the circumstances around the actor’s death.