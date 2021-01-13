हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Daniel Fernandes

Comedian Daniel Fernandes issues apology after backlash over jokes on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

In the video, shared on the internet on Monday (January 11), the comic talked about the media's obsession with the actor’s death and arrest of his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case related to his death. 

Comedian Daniel Fernandes issues apology after backlash over jokes on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/absolutelydanny

New Delhi: Stand-up comedian Daniel Fernandes came under fire after he posted an act on late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the video, shared on the internet on Monday (January 11), the comic talked about the media's obsession with the actor’s death and arrest of his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case related to his death. The comic issued an apology on Tuesday (January 12). 

Soon after he faced backlash, Daniel apologised via an Instagram post. He wrote, “My recent stand-up video appears to have offended a lot of fans of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, many of who have pointed out an apology is in order and I agree!”

“As a comedian, my only intention is always only to entertain you and make you laugh, but sometimes in that endeavour, it is possible that I might evoke an unfavourable response. That being said, I would like to address my mistake. Towards the end of this bit, I said that Rhea has been acquitted of her charges. That is factually incorrect. She has been released on bail. For some weird reason, I used the word 'acquitted' by mistake in the Pune show. It is definitely not how I have written or performed it elsewhere. I take that back and apologize to anyone whose feelings may have been hurt,” he added. 

“I stand by everything else I said,” Daniel signed off.  

This is what the comic posted: 

 

After the video went viral, Sushant’s “fans” had created a furore on social media demanding to report the video. 

This is how some of the users reacted to Daniel’s apology:

 

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020 at his Mumbai residence. Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case in early September and released a month later. Besides NCB, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also investigating the circumstances around the actor’s death. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Daniel FernandesSushant Singh RajputRhea Chakrabortysushant singh rajput deathrhea chakraborty arrest
Next
Story

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor misses her waistline, shares throwback picture with Saif Ali Khan
  • 1,04,95,147Confirmed
  • 1,51,529Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M35S

DNA: Story of the great mathematician Radhanath Sikdar