Comedian Kapil Sharma duped of over Rs 5 crore by Dilip Chhabria

New Delhi: Comedian Kapil Sharma was recently summoned by the Crime branch of the Mumbai police to record statements against car designer Dilip Chhabria. The latter reportedly duped the comedian of over Rs 5 crores.

Dilip was arrested by the Mumbai police in connection with car finance and fake registration racket on December 29. Kapil was called for enquiry on January 7 by the police. He met the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) in charge API Sachin Waze and recorded his statements.

“I read about Dilip Chhabria and his scam in newspapers and that is when I decided to meet Mumbai Police Commissioner. We had also asked Chhabria to design a vanity van for which full payment was done but he didn't deliver. We had also complained to Economic Offences Wing (EOW) earlier regarding it. I am happy that people like Chhabria are being arrested. There are a lot many people involved in white-collar crime. I do not have the exact amount that we paid, that is known to my accountant,” India Today quoted Kapil as saying.

Dilip Chhabria is a popular car designer and founder of car modification company DC.

Kapil Sharma had registered a fake registration case against Dilip. He also paid Chhabria to build his vanity van. However, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ host filed a case against the car designer after he failed to deliver his van.