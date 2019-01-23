हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kevin Barnett

Comedian Kevin Barnett dead at 32

Kevin Barnett, the comedian behind Fox comedy series "Rel", has died while on vacation in Mexico of unknown causes. He was 32.

Comedian Kevin Barnett dead at 32
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mexico City: Kevin Barnett, the comedian behind Fox comedy series "Rel", has died while on vacation in Mexico of unknown causes. He was 32.

"It's with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Kevin Barnett," weekly digital audio series the Last Podcast tweeted.

Barnett's New York City-based comedy career was just taking off at the time of his death, having just executive produced and co-created Fox TV series "Rel" alongside comedians Lil Rel Howery and Josh Rabinowitz.

In his last Instagram post two days ago, Barnett was looking ahead to the future: "In Mexico. Bought myself a sweater… Swag heavy. Mixtape comin," he wrote. 

Now, the comments are overflowing with messages ending in "RIP."

The up-and-coming comedian served as writer on the "House-sitting" episode of "Broad City." He also appeared on HBO's "Funny as Hell" and in Chris Rock's "Top Five."

He and Rabinowitz had previously been head writers and appeared in TruTV's "Friends of the People," and as writer-producers on "The Carmichael Show".

He also co-hosted podcast "Round Table of Gentlemen" with Ben Kissel for Last Podcast Network, which tweeted about his demise.

"The joy he brought to our lives is the greatest gift we have ever received. Remind your friends you love them because you never know when you'll see them again. We love you KB," the Last Podcast said.

Tags:
Kevin BarnettRelKevin Barnett dead
Next
Story

When Katie Price abused Kieran Hayler

Must Watch

Morning Breaking: EC lodges complaint against Syed Shuja