Comedienne Mallika Dua loses her mother Chinna Dua to COVID-19, pens emotional note

New Delhi: In a tragic turn of events, comedian Mallika Dua's mother died after losing the battle to COVID-19 as informed by the actorc-comedian on her social media.

On Saturday (June 12), Mallika had taken to her Instagram to share the shocking news of her mother's demise in an emotional post.

She wrote, "She left us last night. My whole heart. My whole life. The only god I know. My Amma I'm sorry I couldn't save you. You fought so hard my mama. My precious. My heart. You're my whole life."

She further wrote, "It's not about my loss and grief. It's about a life cut short. I always knew I didn't deserve her. But she deserved to live. I don't know if I will ever be able to pray again."

Have a look at her heartfelt post:

Mallika Dua is a popular comedian known for her Delhi-based character, Makeup Didi. She started off her career on social media and has now appeared in comedy shows such as 'LOL - Hassee Toh Phasee' and has featured in many of AIB's older videos.

She is the daughter of renowned journalist Vinod Dua and Chinna Dua, who worked in the medical field. She also used to vlog on social media and was deeply passionate about sarees.