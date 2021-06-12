हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mallika Dua

Comedienne Mallika Dua loses her mother Chinna Dua to COVID-19, pens emotional note

In a tragic turn of events, comedian Mallika Dua's mother died after losing the battle to COVID-19 as informed by the actorc-comedian on her social media.

Comedienne Mallika Dua loses her mother Chinna Dua to COVID-19, pens emotional note
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Mallika Dua

New Delhi: In a tragic turn of events, comedian Mallika Dua's mother died after losing the battle to COVID-19 as informed by the actorc-comedian on her social media.

On Saturday (June 12), Mallika had taken to her Instagram to share the shocking news of her mother's demise in an emotional post.

She wrote, "She left us last night. My whole heart. My whole life. The only god I know. My Amma I'm sorry I couldn't save you. You fought so hard my mama. My precious. My heart. You're my whole life."

She further wrote, "It's not about my loss and grief. It's about a life cut short. I always knew I didn't deserve her. But she deserved to live. I don't know if I will ever be able to pray again."

Have a look at her heartfelt post:

mallika

Chinna

Mallika Dua is a popular comedian known for her Delhi-based character, Makeup Didi. She started off her career on social media and has now appeared in comedy shows such as 'LOL - Hassee Toh Phasee' and has featured in many of AIB's older videos.

She is the daughter of renowned journalist Vinod Dua and Chinna Dua, who worked in the medical field. She also used to vlog on social media and was deeply passionate about sarees. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mallika DuaMallika Dua momMallika Dua mom deathMallika Dua motherMallika Dua videosChinna Duavinod dua
Next
Story

'You should know how to cook': Vidya Balan recalls sexist incident that left her furious!

Must Watch

PT3M24S

Alliance between Akali Dal and BSP in Punjab