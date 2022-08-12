NewsLifestylePeople
COMEDIAN RAJU SRIVASTAVA

Comedian Raju Srivastava 'critical' at AIIMS; PM Narendra Modi enquires about his health, offers support

Raju Srivastava health update: Raju Srivastava has not regained consciousness for the last 46 hours and doctors said that he has suffered brain damage.

Aug 12, 2022

Lucknow: Comedian Raju Srivastava continues to be critical even two days after he suffered a heart attack. According to family sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, telephoned Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha to enquire about his health and offered support.

The comedian is still on a ventilator and his condition has not yet improved. He is being treated under the supervision of senior doctors of AIIMS, Delhi.

Raju Srivastava has not regained consciousness for the last 46 hours and doctors said that he has suffered brain damage.

The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday where he underwent angioplasty.

Raju Srivastava was exercising on the treadmill at the Cult gym in Delhi`s South Extension when he suffered a heart attack.

Besides, Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have spoken to the family of Raju Srivastava to enquire about his condition.

Raju Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

He is also the chairman of the UP Film Development Council.

 

