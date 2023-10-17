Comedian Sugandha Mishra Announces Pregnancy, Drops Maternity Photoshoot Pics

New Delhi: Popular comedian Sugandha Mishra and her husband Sanket Bhosale are expecting their first child together. The couple announced the happy news on social media on October 16, 2023, with a stunning maternity photoshoot. Taking to her Instagram account, Sugandha shared a series of photos from the shoot, in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump in a beautiful magenta dress. The couple posed adorably for the camera, with Sanket cradling Sugandha's bump in one of the photos.

In the caption, Sugandha wrote, "The best is yet to come..." Sanket also shared the same photos on his Instagram account, with the caption, "We are excited to announce that we are expecting our first child together. Thank you for all the love and support.."

The couple's fans and friends were overjoyed to hear the news, and they flooded the comments section with their congratulations.

"Congratulations to both of you! Wishing you a happy and healthy pregnancy," wrote one fan.

"So excited for you both! Can't wait to meet your little one," wrote another fan.

ALSO READ: LIVE | Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Hema Malini, Dharmendra Share Special Moment At Dream Girl's Birthday Bash

Sugandha and Sanket tied the knot in April 2021, after dating for several years. The two first met on the sets of the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, where they were both contestants.

Sugandha is one of the most popular comedians in India, and she has appeared in several shows and films. She is also a well-known singer and actor.

Sanket is also a successful comedian, and he has appeared in several shows and films. He is also a talented singer and actor.

The couple is very excited about this new chapter in their lives, and they are looking forward to welcoming their first child.