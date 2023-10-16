LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 Trailer Is Packed With Adrenaline Pumping Action, Intense Dialogue
We bring you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industries, Bollywood, Tollywood, and Hollywood.
Trending Photos
Trending Entertainment News: Zee News Entertainment blog brings all the latest buzz and updates from Bollywood and the entertainment world. The 17th season of popular and much-loved 'Bigg Boss' kickstarted with a bang on October 15 night. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned as the host and promised the viewers that it will not be the same for everyone.
Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui were the first two contestants to join Salman on the stage followed by Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande and Vikki Jain, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, and others.
The trailer of Salman Kha and Katrina Kaif's much-awaited film 'Tiger 3' was dropped by the makers on October 16. The film is set for release on November 10, 2023. The 3-minute long trailer shows Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif resuming their roles as Tiger and Zoya and follows the events of the previous two films.
Karan Johar's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol turned 25 on October 16. On the special occasion, a special film screening was organised by the makers in Mumbai on Sunday night.
Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran's First Look Out On Birthday
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran turned a year older on October 16. On the occasion, the makers of the most-anticipated film 'Salaar' dropped the actor's first-look poster from the film. 'Salaar' is helmed by Prashanth Neel of 'KGF' fame and stars Prabhas in the lead role. The film is all set to hit theatres on December 22, 2023.
Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vardharaja Mannaar - birthday special poster from PAN India Star #Prabha's #Salaar.
The film is on track for 22nd December 2023 release.
#PrashanthNeel is clashing #SalaarCeaseFire with #ShahRukhKhan's #Dunki making one of the biggest… pic.twitter.com/JXu9mHhm71
— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 16, 2023
Tiger 3 Trailer Released, Film New Release Date Out
The trailer of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Tiger 3' has been dropped by the makers on October 16. The trailer opens with Revathy introducing Salman's character in the third installment of 'Tiger'. Tiger, who is seen spending family time with his wife Zoya and son, is forced into a situation where he has to choose between his country and his family. Emraan Hashmi, who plays the antagonist in the film, is seen in an unsual look, unkempt hair and grey beard. He is out to get Tiger and his family at any cost. Katrina, who is reprising her role as Zoya in the third part, is also doing some hardcore action stunts. The trailer managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screen till the end.
Tejas: Kangana Ranaut Promotes Film In Ahmedabad
Kangana Ranaut arrived in Ahmedabad to promote her upcoming film 'Tejas'. In the midst of the festive Navaratri celebrations, the actress was spotted at Shankus Dandiya, where she interacted with fans, exchanged dialogues while also enjoying the traditional garba dance. The Tejas team embraced the joy of Navaratri, as this auspicious day also marked the start of the festival, where Kangana performed aarti and sought blessings. Prior to this, Kangana promoted the film at the India vs Afghanistan and India vs Pakistan match.
Durga Puja: Mouni Roy Drops Jaw-Dropping Pics In Saree
'Naagin' actress Mouni Roy is back to treating her fans with her gorgeous look and stylish appearance. In her latest photos, Mouni is seen decked up in beautiful timeless attire and posing at an undisclosed vintage location. She let her hair loose and was seen wearing jhumkas, bindi, and jhumkas. The actress, however, decided to ditch the blouse and flaunted her bare back in the photos. She wished her fans on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja and captioned the post writing, "Nayantara", followed by 'Happy Mahalya' written in Bengali.
Entertainment News: Hrithik Roshan's Heartwarming Navratri Wishes to Fans
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan took to social media to extend his warm wishes to fans and followers on the occasion of Navratri. The actor shared a heartwarming video to mark the first day of this auspicious festival. In the video, the magnetic actor from the War movie radiated warmth, displaying a bright smile as he shared his heartfelt wishes, emphasizing the importance of the first night of Navratri. Hrithik Roshan conveyed his sincere prayers, hoping that everyone would find the strength and resilience akin to the invincible goddess Durga during the auspicious nine days of Navratri. He says, "Today marks the first night of Navratri and I pray from the bottom of my heart that the next 9 days bring us the strength and resilience just like Maa Durga. Wishing you all a very blessed Navratri! Lots of Love!"
The video has been widely appreciated by fans, with many taking to social media to express their gratitude for his heartfelt message. As the nine days of Navratri unfold, Hrithik Roshan's message serves as an inspiration for everyone to come together, embrace the joy of the festival, and, most importantly, spread love and positivity.
Wishing everyone a blessed and auspicious Navratri #Navratri2023 #नवरात्रि #Hrithikroshan pic.twitter.com/iwHs05i3pg
— HrithikRules.com (@HrithikRules) October 15, 2023
Entertainment News: Urfi Javed Shares New Look
Internet sensation Urfi Javed dropped her new look in a pink-coloured shell bikini cop which she wore with matching shell pearl neckpiece and white bikini bottom. The former Bigg Boss contestant also flaunted her leaf tattoo on her body.
LEO: Vijay-Starrer IMAX Premieres Cancelled In USA?
Thalapathy Vijay is gearing for the release of his upcoming Tamil action-thriller 'Leo'. The film is slated for the release worldwide on October 19, 2023 in standard, and IMAX formats. Meanwhile, reports are coming in that the IMAX Format premiere shows of the film have been canceled as the IMAX copies are not ready yet and won't be on time for October 18th premieres.
'Leo' is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, and the IMAX Format shows are only in Tamil. 'Leo' was planned to be released in more than 1,000 locations in the US.
'Leo' stars Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas and others in lead roles.
#LeoFilm overseas premiere shows which were planned to start before 9 am ist likely to get CANCELLED. #Leo team might start shows at one specific time across all regions in the world.
#LEOFDFS time_ pic.twitter.com/kSuMqq96O0
— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 13, 2023
USA - IMAX Premiere Shows Cancelled & Refunded!#Leo pic.twitter.com/0SEddweHKP
— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) October 13, 2023
Vijay's #LEO IMax premier shows are cancelled in USA.
Even the Regular theatres screening , Most likely the early premier shows might get cancelled.
Producers are planning to issue the KDMs in sync with India show times.
Obviously,This will impact the opening day_
— Telugu360 (@Telugu360) October 14, 2023
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Trailer To Be Out Today
Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi is one of the most-awaited films of the year. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 is all set for the release on Novermber 10, 2023. Meanwhile, the makers will drop the first trailer of the film on October 16, i.e. on Monday at 12 pm. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu worldwide.
Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar Get Into Massive Argument
Udaariyaan fame rumoured ex-couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, who were the last two contestants to enter the show, were seen getting into a massive fight on the show premiere night. The rumoured former couple were seen arguing about their relationship and she accused him of physically hurting him.
Isha and Abhishek are giving us the content we were craving for __pic.twitter.com/TeLXMdAnWH
— _._ (@whenvsayshii) October 15, 2023
Okay I'll Ship Isha and Abhishek this year ___pic.twitter.com/0xyjQHd5tA
— _._ (@whenvsayshii) October 14, 2023