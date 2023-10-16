Trending Entertainment News: Zee News Entertainment blog brings all the latest buzz and updates from Bollywood and the entertainment world. The 17th season of popular and much-loved 'Bigg Boss' kickstarted with a bang on October 15 night. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned as the host and promised the viewers that it will not be the same for everyone.

Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui were the first two contestants to join Salman on the stage followed by Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande and Vikki Jain, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, and others.

The trailer of Salman Kha and Katrina Kaif's much-awaited film 'Tiger 3' was dropped by the makers on October 16. The film is set for release on November 10, 2023. The 3-minute long trailer shows Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif resuming their roles as Tiger and Zoya and follows the events of the previous two films.

Karan Johar's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol turned 25 on October 16. On the special occasion, a special film screening was organised by the makers in Mumbai on Sunday night.

