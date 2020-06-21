Complaint filed against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar over Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide

New Delhi: A complaint was filed on Saturday in a court in Bihar against actress Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend, for abetting the actors suicide.

The petition has been filed by Kundan Kumar, a resident of Patahi locality in Muzaffarpur. The case was filed before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar and the matter has been posted for hearing on June 24.

Kumar blamed Chakraborty of financially and mentally exploiting Rajput whom she dumped after her career was secure and her purpose was served.

"My client is a huge fan of Rajput and has been deeply distressed by his suicide. He has filed his complaint under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 420 (fraud)," Kumar's lawyer Kamlesh told reporters.

Chakraborty has been interrogated by Mumbai Police though not charged with any offence so far.

This is the second petition filed before the CJM's court in connection to the Patna-born actor's death.

Earlier this week, a local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha too had filed a similar petition against Bollywood giants Salman Khan, Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ekta Kapoor.

Ojha in his petition alleged that they tried to stall the upcoming star's career.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his Mumbai residence on June 14.